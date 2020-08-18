Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.25 ($108.53).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €78.14 ($91.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($139.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €79.78 and a 200-day moving average of €76.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -673.62.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

