Reviewing Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ServiceNow (OTCMKTS:NOW)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Where Food Comes From and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 0 5 22 1 2.86

ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $432.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 6.11% 10.66% 6.65% ServiceNow 18.42% 11.09% 3.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.77 million 2.06 $1.35 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $3.46 billion 24.52 $626.70 million $0.65 680.57

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility and Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Where Food Comes From on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

