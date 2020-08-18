Reviewing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 27.07% 10.16% 1.21% Zions Bancorporation NA 15.70% 7.46% 0.72%

24.0% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation NA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Zions Bancorporation NA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation NA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation NA 1 14 4 1 2.25

Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus price target of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Given Zions Bancorporation NA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation NA is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Zions Bancorporation NA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.24 $15.17 million N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation NA $3.25 billion 1.71 $816.00 million $4.33 7.82

Zions Bancorporation NA has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation NA has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation NA beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.