Reviewing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Kaleyra (NASDAQ:KLR)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Akerna alerts:

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Kaleyra shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Akerna has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Kaleyra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 7.25 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Kaleyra $129.56 million 1.36 -$5.51 million $0.24 25.83

Kaleyra has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Kaleyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Kaleyra N/A 4.89% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Akerna and Kaleyra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaleyra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kaleyra has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Kaleyra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than Akerna.

Summary

Kaleyra beats Akerna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.