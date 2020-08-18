Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.01.

Shares of TVE opened at C$1.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.44.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

