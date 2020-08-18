Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coupa Software Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coupa Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $294.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $319.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.26 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.84 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,748 shares of company stock worth $37,965,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.