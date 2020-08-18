Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prudential Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Prudential Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Public by 152.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 916.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Public during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

