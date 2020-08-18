Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LITE. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised Lumentum to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.30 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,391 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 100.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumentum by 2,789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

