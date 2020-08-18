Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Canadian Gaming Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Canadian Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$28.52 on Monday. Great Canadian Gaming has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$45.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

