Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1life Healthcare Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Shares of ONEM opened at $29.07 on Monday. 1life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

