Request Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bitbns and KuCoin. Request has a total market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05533868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bancor Network, WazirX, CoinExchange, IDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Coineal, Koinex, KuCoin, Binance, Bitbns, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DDEX, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

