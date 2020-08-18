Reik & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

