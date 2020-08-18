Regional Management’s (RM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Regional Management (NYSE:RM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 80.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a current ratio of 33.98. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 2,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,729. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,941 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $144,599. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 48.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $161,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

