Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Receives $51.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $42.72 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.