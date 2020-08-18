Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Shares of RDFN opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 278.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 163,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 112.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

