Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 855,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,280. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

