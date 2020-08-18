Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Recro Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.75. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 25.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

