Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

