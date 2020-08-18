Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 11th

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $292.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Real Estate Credit Investments has a one year low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.20.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Estate Credit Investments from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

