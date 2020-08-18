Raymond James Weighs in on Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.33.

TSE:NPI opened at C$36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$20.52 and a 1-year high of C$37.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.44.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 226,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.01, for a total value of C$7,461,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,462,135.38.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

