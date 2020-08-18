Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$175.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.78.

Shares of BYD opened at C$209.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$202.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$196.02. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$125.01 and a one year high of C$231.52. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

