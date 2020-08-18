Rapidz 24-Hour Volume Tops $209,062.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $209,062.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,356,253,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

