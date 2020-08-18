Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $5.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $8.88 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

