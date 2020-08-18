Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Radius Health stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,897,808.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

