RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded at TheStreet

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.66. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.08.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,456,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

