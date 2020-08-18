Qtum Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $336.79 million and approximately $464.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00028274 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, ZB.COM and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007196 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,672,052 coins and its circulating supply is 96,952,632 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, DigiFinex, Bleutrade, Bitfinex, BigONE, Poloniex, Coinrail, Bibox, Coinsuper, BitForex, Exrates, Gate.io, Crex24, Huobi, Cobinhood, Liquid, Coinone, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, HBUS, Liqui, Coindeal, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, BCEX, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, Ovis, Coinnest, GOPAX, CoinEx, Iquant, EXX, Upbit, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Allcoin, LBank and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

