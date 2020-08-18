QEP Resources Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

QEP stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $15,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.