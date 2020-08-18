Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Raised by Analyst

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.70). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.80. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 343.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

