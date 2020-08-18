Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Issued By Barrington Research

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TEGNA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

