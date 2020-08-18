Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Increased by Analyst

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $17.50 on Monday. WillScot has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 56.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,410 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 176.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 438.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 553.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot by 266.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,309 shares during the period.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

