Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$75.00.

TD stock opened at C$62.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

