Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Raised by Piper Sandler

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 381,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

