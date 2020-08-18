Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lemonade Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48).
NYSE LMND opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $96.51.
About Lemonade
There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc
