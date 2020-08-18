Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lemonade Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $96.51.

About Lemonade

There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.