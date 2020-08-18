Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Increased by Analyst

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $67.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%.

GMLP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

GMLP stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 405,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

