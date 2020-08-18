Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Raised by Cormark

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$35.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.06.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The company has a market cap of $965.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

