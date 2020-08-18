Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CSFB cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.42.

EMA stock opened at C$53.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45. Emera has a 12 month low of C$42.12 and a 12 month high of C$60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.04.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.