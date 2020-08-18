Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund Raised by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$163.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$220.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$175.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$189.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.78.

Shares of BYD opened at C$209.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.80. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$196.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.31.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

