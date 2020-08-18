Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Cut by Analyst

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baylin Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.02. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$26.94 million during the quarter.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

