Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Addus Homecare Co. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Addus Homecare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Addus Homecare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $95.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,319 shares of company stock worth $45,593,188 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

