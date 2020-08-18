Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Horizon North Logistics Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a report released on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$5.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. Horizon North Logistics has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a market cap of $227.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44.

In other news, Director Russell Newmark acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,534.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$609,661.63. Also, Director Kevin Drew Nabholz acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$119,400. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 292,000 shares of company stock worth $177,935.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

