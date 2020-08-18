Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$19.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$28.59.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

