Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for J2 Global Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

J2 Global stock opened at $71.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

