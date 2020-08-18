Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.92.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$77.78 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

In other news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.