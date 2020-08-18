Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2021 earnings at $11.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $289.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,392,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $815,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $4,049,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.