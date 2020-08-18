Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Boosted by William Blair

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beyondspring in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). William Blair also issued estimates for Beyondspring’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. Beyondspring has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $331.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beyondspring by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Beyondspring by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyondspring during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

