Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a report issued on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

DCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

DCP opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.88.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

