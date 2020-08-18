Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $767,087. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

