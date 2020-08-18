Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Caci International Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caci International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $229.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caci International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Caci International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 564.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,843. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

