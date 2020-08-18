Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Purple Innovation by 66.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

