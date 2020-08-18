Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

